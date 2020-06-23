Ha Ha Clinton-Dix played for the Bears last year. This year, he’s encountering bears on the street – yes, you read that right.

The former Alabama safety was recently involved in a scary encounter with a bear and its cub. Clinton-Dix was riding down the street on an electric scooter when he came upon a large bear hidden behind a car.

The NFL safety instinctively pushed his scooter towards the bears and subsequently ran in the opposite direction. The pushed scooter seemed to scare the bears off as the large animals ran off in the opposite direction of Clinton-Dix’s path.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. Clinton-Dix is lucky to have walked away without any injuries. Check out the terrifying encounter between Clinton-Dix and the two bears in the video below.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's reaction after he saw a bear 😅 (via @haha_cd6) pic.twitter.com/WQbI66xarM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2020

Ironically, Clinton-Dix has played for and against Bears nearly his entire career. He spent his first four seasons in Green Bay and one year in Chicago in 2019. He started in all 16 games for the Bears this past season, recording 78 total tackles and two picks.

Clinton-Dix is now on his way to the Dallas Cowboys to try and boost the team’s secondary after signing a deal with the organization this off-season. The Cowboys are primed to make a Super Bowl run given the overall talent on the roster.

Clinton-Dix should provide valuable depth to the team’s secondary in 2020.