Video Of Crying Dallas Cowboys Fan Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t lost yet, but at least one fan isn’t waiting until the end of the game to start the waterworks.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Cowboys trailing 23-17 and trying to stop the San Francisco 49ers on defense, the CBS camera panned to a young woman in the crowd who was in the middle of crying.

Like, legit sobbing in the crowd. Seriously.

First of all, let’s just say we hope there isn’t anything serious going on in this woman’s life that caused her to become emotional like this. If there is, we wish her all the best.

But if she was just crying because the ‘Boys were losing, that’s objectively hilarious. Either way, she definitely did not bank on being caught in camera.

The Cowboys still trail the 49ers 23-17 with just over one minute remaining. Dallas is on the verge of being eliminated from the NFC playoffs.