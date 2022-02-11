Video Of Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Went Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the NFL’s best players and coaches – apart from the team competing in the Super Bowl – gathered for the NFL Honors.

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key had the honors of presenting for tonight’s awards show. His opening act was certainly something to behold and NFL fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

He had everyone – including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – help sing the opening act. It was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who stole the show on Thursday night.

When it came time to sing, Prescott didn’t hold back. He, alongside girlfriend Natalie Buffett, captured the audience’s attention tonight.

Check it out.

Dak Prescott was part of the NFL Honors intro pic.twitter.com/xKOzJZiB3i — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 11, 2022

Dak and Natalie have been dating since before the 2020 season. When he suffered a devastating leg injury last fall, she played a major role in his recovery for the 2021 campaign.

Dak and company hope they won’t be at next year’s awards show because it means he’ll be playing in the Super Bowl.