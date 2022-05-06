Look: Video Appears To Show Car Accident Jerry Jones Was Involved In

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It was announced on Wednesday that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident. On Friday, a video of the accident was obtained by TMZ.

Jones, who is now "home and fine," T-boned another vehicle at the intersection of Wolf St. and Harry Hines Blvd. in Dallas. It appears his vehicle was traveling at a fairly fast speed.

An update on the other driver has not been issued at this time.

In the video that TMZ released, Jones was walking with a slight limp. He also checked on his knee to make sure it was OK.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene to transport Jones to a local hospital. It was considered a precautionary measure though.

The video of the car accident can be seen here:

Jones has not yet released a statement on this matter. His son, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, did provide an update. He told ESPN's Todd Archer that everything is "all good" regarding his father.

Jones, 79, remains heavily involved in the Cowboys' football operations.