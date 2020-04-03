Video: Rex Ryan Blasts Cowboys For Re-Signing Amari Cooper

On Friday morning, former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed.

During an appearance on Get Up, Ryan lit into the Dallas Cowboys for re-signing wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys inked the former first-round pick to a five-year, $100 million deal that makes him one of the highest paid receivers in the game.

According to Ryan, that was major mistake. The former NFL coach called Cooper out for quitting on his routes and “disappearing” when he plays against the top corners in the league.

“[Amari Cooper] is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League,” Ryan said on the show. “I wouldn’t have paid this turd.”

Here’s the full reaction.

Yikes.

Cooper ended the 2019 season with 79 receptions for 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. As a full season, those are excellent numbers, but Rex does have a point.

Cooper tends to disappear in games. The former Alabama star failed to crack 50 receiving yards in seven of the team’s 16 games.

Against a porous Philadelphia Eagles secondary in Week 16, Cooper caught just four of his 12 targets for 24 yards.

Can he become a more consistent option for Dak Prescott in 2020?