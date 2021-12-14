Video Shows Dak Prescott’s Pregame Message On Sunday

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sure knows how to motivate his team.

A video from NFL Films has surfaced which shows Prescott giving the team a message before Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team.

“Look around these stands, men,” Prescott said. “The fans have already started the takeover. This is a takeover. Anything that moves between these lines, gotta get dealt with. Defense handle your business. When you’re on the field, it’s eleven wars. Win your war. Win your battle. Show them this is a heavyweight and this is our division.”

The Cowboys’ defense made sure to handle their business. They forced four crucial turnovers throughout the contest, the last of which effectively sealed the game.

Randy Gregory forced a fumble off of backup quarterback Kyle Allen and then Prescott was able to run the clock out after he got a first down with two minutes left.

The win got the Cowboys to 9-4 overall with four games left as they’re in full control of the NFC East.

Their next contest will be against the New York Giants on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

We’ll have to see if Prescott will have a similar pregame message before another rivalry game.