Video Shows How Dak Prescott Looked Getting Off Plane

Dak Prescott had a major limp after getting off the plane following the Cowboys’ flight back from New England Sunday night.

Prescott and the Cowboys beat the Patriots 35-29 in thrilling fashion to end a fantastic weekend of football. It, unfortunately, came at a cost.

Prescott suffered a calf injury on the final play of the game. It occurred when the Cowboys quarterback rolled to his right and found wideout CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning 35-yard touchdown in overtime.

After the game, Prescott was wearing a walking boot. He still had on the walking boot after getting off the team plane late Sunday night.

Video of #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott getting off the plane at DFW overnight, wearing the walking boot as he heads toward his car. He suffered what the Cowboys are calling a calf strain, on the final play of Dallas' 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/uvlGxXAUVu — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 18, 2021

That’s a pretty noticeable limp. It is worth noting walking boots tend to exaggerate a limp.

Regardless, this looks to be another unfortunate setback for the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback.

“Life keeps throwing punches, and I’m going to keep throwing them back,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “It’s a part of it. It’s part of this game. It’s a physical game we play. I’ll be fine. I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself, the medical team. I feel good. Obviously, this [the boot] is a precaution.

“But, yeah, I mean, just more so thinking about the touchdown, it doesn’t hurt as bad, obviously, when you score and win the game.”

The good new for Dak Prescott is the Cowboys have a bye this week. That should give him all the rest he needs to recover.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, improved to 5-1 with a win against the Patriots on Sunday evening.