Video Shows Jason Garrett’s Postgame Message To Kellen Moore

Following last weekend’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Jason Garrett went out of his way to find Kellen Moore during the postgame scrum.

Garrett, the current offensive coordinator for the Giants and former head coach of the Cowboys, wanted to congratulate Moore on the job he has done so far this season.

“Hey, way to go. Way to f****** dominate,” Garrett told Moore. “Hell of a job. I miss you. You’re doing a great job. Keep doing it.”

Moore has been on the Cowboys’ coaching staff since the 2018 season. During his first two years in Dallas, he built a strong connection with Garrett. Although they’re no longer on the same staff, it’s evident they still have a lot of respect for each other.

Moore put together a great game plan for Week 5, as the Cowboys scored 44 points against the Giants. The offense was able to dictate the flow of the game through the air and on the ground.

Dallas currently has the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 34 points per game this season. With so many weapons at Moore’s disposal, he can pretty much dial up an explosive play at any given moment.

The Cowboys’ offense will be tested this Sunday, as they’ll take on the New England Patriots on the road. Through the first five games, the Patriots’ defense has given up an average of 18.4 points per game.