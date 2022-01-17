Video Shows Jerry Jones’ Immediate Reaction To Cowboys Loss

If you’re a Dallas Cowboys hater then there probably aren’t many things that give you more joy than seeing team owner Jerry Jones look miserable after a loss. And he didn’t disappoint last night.

Video captured Jones practically shuffling through the hallway at AT&T Stadium, looking as sad as you might expect. He stopped briefly to talk to reporters and expressed how disappointed he was.

“I’m gonna make this real quick. Very disappointed,” he said.

It’s hard to tell but from the look in Jones’ eyes he may have been crying. We know some Cowboys fans were, so it wouldn’t be a huge shock if Jerry was.

Jerry Jones immediately after the game last night pic.twitter.com/swNKv1Ab8d — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys lost yesterday’s playoff game against the 49ers in about as frustrating of a way possible. They tied a franchise record for penalties in a postseason game – many of which were unforced errors.

But few plays in team history were as baffling as Dak Prescott’s decision to run up the middle on the final drive with 14 seconds to go. The team tried to set the ball and spike it, but the time expired, ending in a 23-17 loss.

And just like that, the Cowboys’ 12-5 season ended with a one-and-done playoff loss – the second of the sort in their last two playoff appearances.

The fallout from this loss has yet to be fully realized. But Jerry Jones has to be extremely frustrated right now.