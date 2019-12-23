Video: Stephen A. Smith’s Reaction To The Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last night, losing their control of the NFC East in the process. And you know that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith couldn’t be happier.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the game, Stephen A. posted a video of himself laughing and dancing while U2’s “Beautiful Day” plays in the background.

It looks like Stephen A. isn’t the only Cowboys hater celebrating their big loss.

The video has received nearly two million views, while the post has been shared 25,000 times with over 90,000 likes.

Aaaahhhhhhh!!!!!! Right on time. 3-Days before Christmas. Right when @dallascowboys FANS are about to open their gifts. Haaaaaa!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pWj1Fv5O31 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 23, 2019

Dallas was held without a touchdown and limited to just 311 total yards in a 17-9 loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

With the loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys now need two results to go their way in order to make the playoffs. They need to beat the Washington Redskins and hope that the Eagles lose to the New York Giants.

But after losing in the way they did, backing into the playoffs won’t give any fans confidence for any potential run.

And you can bet that Stephen A. Smith will be laughing and partying the moment Dallas is eliminated.