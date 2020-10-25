Video: Washington With Dirtiest Hit Of The Season On Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton has exited today’s game against Washington with an apparent head injury. Dalton, filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, took a huge blow to the head on an extremely dirty hit.

Jon Bostic, a 29-year-old linebacker, launched himself into Dalton as the quarterback slid before the first down marker.

Dalton, signed by the Cowboys this offseason, instantly looked hurt. The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was down for several minutes before leaving the field. Cowboys players were clearly upset with Washington for the dirty hit.

“Suspend Jon Bostic forever. What a garbage hit,” one NFL writer tweeted.

Hits don’t get much dirtier than this one. A probable fine and suspension is coming for the Washington linebacker. Bostic was ejected from the game for the hit on Dalton.

The Cowboys 3rd string QB is now warming up as Andy Dalton took a hit to the head while sliding. pic.twitter.com/HxONR9a6Be — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2020

Ben DiNucci has since entered the game for the Cowboys. He’s a rookie quarterback out of James Madison University in Virginia.

It’s been an ugly game for Dallas and now it just gets worse.

Dallas is trailing Washington, 22-3, late in the third quarter. The game is being televised on local FOX stations.

Stay tuned for updates on Dalton. Hopefully the injury is not as bad as it initially looked.