Look: Washington Football Team Trolls Cowboys On Twitter

The 2020 season keeps spiraling downward for “America’s Team.”

The Dallas Cowboys their second consecutive game in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Against the Washington Football Team, a key NFC East rival, Jerry Jones’s club fell 25-3. The Cowboys have now scored 13 combined points in their last two contests.

The Washington Football Team kept it short and sweet when celebrating the win on Twitter, only writing “W” as the caption.

However, everyone can’t help but notice the picture that Washington’s graphics team used as a backdrop for the final score. Take a look:

Caught on Dallas’s Monday Night Football loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the image pokes fun at a couple of Cowboys fans trying to console one another amidst the blowout loss.

Tough scene for Cowboys fans. pic.twitter.com/vNcyze8yAt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2020

Washington ran all over Dallas on Sunday. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson broke out for his best game of the year, taking 20 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Football Team’s defense also tacked on a safety, an interception, and six sacks in the win.

Dallas has reached rock bottom. After Dak Prescott’s gruesome injury earlier in the year, backup quarterback Andy Dalton took a brutal hit to the head in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss. Washington linebacker Jon Bostic administered the dirty hit and officials ejected the 29-year-old from the remainder of the game.

Cowboys’ rookie and third-stringer Ben DiNucci took over for Dallas and the James Madison grad struggled to get kickstart the team’s offense.

With Dalton injured and a struggling defense, head coach Mike McCarthy will have to pull out a miracle to right the ship. Still, in weak NFC East, the Cowboys might have a chance to make a run at the playoffs.

Dallas returns to action next week against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.