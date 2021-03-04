Dak Prescott wants to work out a longterm contract with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2021 season. FS1’s Colin Cowherd thinks he should remain patient. Why? Other opportunities with other teams may become available in 2022.

Prescott and the Cowboys are once again in ongoing contract negotiations. It’s unclear how those negotiations will wind up playing out in coming weeks, but there’s a still a strong chance the organization franchise tags the 27-year-old. Dallas did the same with Prescott in 2020.

If the organization chooses such a route, as it did ahead of the 2020 season, it could be a blessing in disguise for Prescott, according to Cowherd. He thinks major NFL contenders like the 49ers, Patriots and Saints could be in the market for Prescott by that time.

Each organization – New England, New Orleans and San Francisco – could provide Prescott a better path to winning a Super Bowl, compared to his current circumstances with the Cowboys. There’s also no immediate solution for the quarterback problems surrounding the Niners, Pats and Saints, barring a major trade.

If the Cowboys franchise tag Prescott this off-season, and he plays at an elite level in the 2021 season, he’d become the most sought-after free agent quarterback in recent NFL history by the 2022 off-season.

.@ColinCowherd is going to be Dak Prescott's agent today. "I know you want long term security, but just hear me out." pic.twitter.com/7emg2gO5Az — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2021

This isn’t the worst argument, but Dak Prescott would lose all his leverage were he to get hurt again during the 2021 season.

The reality is Prescott can’t risk losing out on a longterm contract. And every report indicates he wants to play for the Cowboys for the long haul.