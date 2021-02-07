After 33 years of waiting, Dallas Cowboys great Drew Pearson is heading to Canton.

On Saturday night, the former standout Cowboys wide receiver finally earned his selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As the only senior candidate remaining on the ballot, Pearson, 70, had an emotional response when he heard the news.

With long-time Dallas owner Jerry Jones and former quarterback Roger Staubach at his side, Pearson was surprised with the selection at the Cowboys facilities.

“I’ve always wanted this, for a long time” Pearson said through tears. “And to have Roger [Staubach] here, and [Jerry] Jones… I promise I will live up to what the Hall of Fame is all about. And now, you’re giving me the chance at immortality.”

Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/3nWIakispf — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 7, 2021

Clearly, this Hall of Fame selection meant the world to the former Cowboy.

This reaction was far different than the one we saw from the former wideout in 2020. Last year, Pearson was visibly upset when his name wasn’t called on Jan. 15.

Now, he finally gets the recognition he deserves.

After he was drafted in 1973, Pearson spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Cowboys (1973-83). The former Tulsa wide receiver earned three Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro honors in his first five years in Dallas. In 1977, Pearson led the NFL with 870 receiving yards on 62.1 yards per game.

When he retired in 1983, Pearson was the all-time leader in receiving yards for the Cowboys organization. He’s since been passed by three players (Jason Witten, Michael Irvin, Tony Hill), falling to No. 4 on the list.

Congratulations to Drew Pearson on his long-awaited selection.