Watch: Cowboys Kicker Horribly Misses PAT Attempt During Practice

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in trouble at the kicker position.

Mike McCarthy likes to run what he calls "MOJO moments" during practice. It consists of calling for unscripted drills.

For example, this Saturday McCarthy called on the special teams unit to line up and kick a PAT right in the middle of practice.

Unfortunately, it didn't go well. Rookie Jonathan Garibay's attempt fell awfully short.

"The Texas Tech rookie Jonathan Garibay had his shot at a PAT during the Mojo Moment. It was not good," said Newy Scruggs.

The Cowboys need to find a new kicker unless they plan on going for two every time they score a touchdown.

"I can not remeber EVER having this bad a showing at place kicker. Ever," one fan wrote.

"That was one of the worst kicks I’ve ever seen!" another fan commented.

Several high school kickers could do better than that. The Cowboys are in trouble.