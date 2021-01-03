Watch: Giants vs. Cowboys Is Getting Pretty Heated

It didn’t take very long for the bad blood between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants to spill over into Sunday’s matchup.

During the first quarter of action, Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and Giants center Nick Gates found themselves in a legitimate scuffle on the sideline.

Gates shoved Smith a few times in the chest, which then led to Smith getting up in Gates’ face. Thankfully, the officiating crew was able to break up this altercation.

Neither player threw a punch despite the fact that both looked ready for a fight. That’s obviously good news for the referees since that means they don’t have to eject anyone.

Here’s the video of what took place between Gates and Smith:

What the heck is this… pic.twitter.com/D5ulFv1GW0 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2021

The Giants jumped out to a 6-0 lead in today’s game, but the Cowboys managed to put a field goal on the board a few possessions later.

Whoever wins this game will be watching tonight’s Philadelphia-Washington matchup since it’ll dictate who wins the NFC East.

Regardless if Dallas or New York wins this afternoon’s showdown, they’ll need Washington to lose on Sunday night in order to clinch a playoff berth.

The Cowboys-Giants game is being broadcast on FOX.