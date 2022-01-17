Watch: Michael Irvin ‘First Take’ Segment Goes Viral

Stephen A. Smith made sure to make Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sad on Monday’s edition of First Take.

Smith was going through the clips of sad Cowboys fans that were shown during Sunday’s game and Irvin looked upset throughout the entire segment.

A masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/PRduKWWgg5 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 17, 2022

Based on this video, Smith couldn’t wait for Irvin to get on the show so he can gloat about the loss.

He also posted a video to his Twitter account on Sunday night laughing at the loss from Dallas and telling his followers to stay tuned for Monday morning’s show. He had this planned all along.

I TOLD Y’ALL!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fGBDtaXJr8 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys were down 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter before cutting it to 23-17. They had two chances to win the game late in that quarter but weren’t able to convert.

Penalties were also a big reason why Dallas lost after the team tied a playoff record for the most penalties (14) in a playoff game.

Dallas will now potentially have big changes this offseason after losing yet another playoff game.