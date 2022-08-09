Watch: Mike McCarthy Not Happy At Cowboys Practice Tuesday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Back in March, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said his top priority for his team this year is to be more disciplined.

"Our No. 1 focus going forward is the penalties," McCarthy told reporters. "There were far too many."

Fast forward to August, and it appears McCarthy is still trying to get this issue under control.

During this Tuesday's practice, some players were shoving each other while 11-on-11 drills were taking place. McCarthy clearly wasn't happy about this.

A video of McCarthy yelling at his players to get lined up surfaced on social media.

Cowboys fans like the energy from McCarthy. They want to see him lead the team with this type of intensity.

The Cowboys will have three preseason games to make sure they're ready for their Week 1 tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It'll be fascinating to see if Dallas can cut down on sloppy penalties this season.