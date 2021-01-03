Watch: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Cowboys’ Loss

No one enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys get eliminated from playoff contention more than ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. He posted a hilarious clip on social media about the team’s recent loss.

Over the past couple of years, Smith has entertained viewers with his charismatic rants about the Cowboys. Sometimes, he uses a southern accent when mocking the Cowboys. Other times, he just chooses to laugh at their shortcomings.

Instead of going on a long rant about why Dallas losing this afternoon made his weekend, Smith decided to showcase his evil laugh.

Smith shared a video of him laughing with a cowboy hat on and a cigar in his mouth with the caption “Well, well, well. I reckon those COWBOYS have just been eliminated from the playoffs.”

Here’s the video that Smith posted on Twitter:

Well, well, well. I reckon those COWBOYS have just been eliminated from the playoffs 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vRw3NdiuCF — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 3, 2021

Dallas had a chance to take the lead with roughly a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, but Andy Dalton threw a costly interception in the end zone.

With their playoff dreams officially shattered, the Cowboys can officially focus on the 2021 season. They’ll need to improve their defense and make sure they re-sign Dak Prescott.

As for who will win the NFC East, it all hinges on tonight’s game between Philadelphia and Washington. A win for Washington would result in a playoff berth, meanwhile a loss would push New York into the postseason.