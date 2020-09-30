Wednesday Evening Update For Cowboys OT Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in wait-and-see mode as it pertains to star offensive tackle Tyron Smith.

Despite reports that the seven-time Pro Bowler would be at Cowboys practice today, he did not participate in team activities. According to multiple reports, he was limited to rehab work as the Cowboys conducted practice.

Smith played all 72 offensive snaps for the Cowboys in their Week 1 loss to the LA Rams. But a stinger has kept him out of all practices since then.

Replacing Smith at offensive tackle has been second year backup Brandon Knight. He’s done well enough in Smith’s absence. The Cowboys have allowed just three sacks on Dak Prescott over the last two games.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are dealing with some other important injuries. Star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has been battling a knee injury and did not practice either. But rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been dealing with several injuries, was a full participant.

The next few games will offer Dallas a chance to go above .500 for the first time since last November. They have a three-game home stand against the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. That Arizona game will be on Monday Night Football.

Dallas were able to hold their own against the Seattle Seahawks without Tyron Smith though. Perhaps they’ll be able to make it without him through this stretch of games if needed.

How long can the Cowboys offense continue to thrive without Smith at left tackle?