What Andy Dalton Said About Facing The Bengals Today

Andy Dalton returns to Cincinnati today.

The longtime Bengals quarterback was released by the AFC North franchise to make way for No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow. Dalton didn’t last on the open market for very long, as the Dallas Cowboys signed him to a deal to back up Dak Prescott.

Of course, Dalton is now the starter in Dallas. Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in October and Dalton took over.

The Cowboys have not played well this season, as they’re 3-9 on the year. Still, Dalton is appreciative of the opportunity in Dallas.

Dalton will face off against his old NFL team on Sunday. Here’s what he said about facing the Bengals.

“When I think about Cincinnati, obviously we think about the football and the success we were able to have but we don’t just think about football when we think about Cincinnati. We think about the impact we were able to make, the hospital, these kids and their lives and the people we met along the way. I think that’s right now being away from Cincinnati now and looking back at it, we think about all the people we were able to meet and all the relationships we were able to make,” Dalton said.

Dalton admitted that he wasn’t thrilled with how things ended in Cincinnati.

“There are some things that happened at the end that I wish would have been a little different. But that led me here to Dallas and I’m thankful to be here,” he said.

The Bengals and the Cowboys are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.