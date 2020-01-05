What Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Told Jerry Jones This Week

The Spun

Jason Garrett speaks with Jerry Jones.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: Head coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

If Jason Garrett decides he wants to stop coaching, he may have a very successful career as a salesman or a lobbyist in his future. According to the latest reports, Garrett has been making quite the case to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Following news that Garrett would not be retained as head coach in Dallas, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Garrett is continuing to lobby for the job.

Per the report, Garrett essentially told Jerry Jones, “Hold on! Hold on! Don’t do it yet! I still want to be considered for this.”

Glazer found the dynamic very strange, as the Cowboys have not officially parted ways with Garrett. He is under contract through mid-January, then his deal expires.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have already interviewed Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis for the “vacant” job.

At this point it’s hard to tell what the Cowboys are actually doing with Garrett.

They clearly seem to be moving as though they have a vacancy at the position. Yet they’re doing so with the soon-to-be former head coach still under contract.

One thing is for sure: A certain Cowboys-hating host of ESPN’s First Take will have a lot to say about how Dallas has handled this situation in the days to come.


