What Jason Garrett Reportedly Said To Cowboys Players Today

Surprisingly enough, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to make any sort of announcement regarding Jason Garrett. The Cowboys head coach failed to make the playoffs despite owner Jerry Jones’ mandate that failing to do so was unacceptable.

Whether Garrett has a future in Dallas or not, it appears that he’s giving off the vibe that he’s done.

Despite this, according to NFL reporter Jori Epstein, Cowboys players told her that Garrett was “optimistic” and “encouraging” in the facilities today. He reportedly did not appear “overly emotional or down.”

The Cowboys ended the 2019 season with an 8-8 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in Garrett’s tenure.

Cowboys players said Jason Garrett was optimistic, encouraging today. Not overly emotional or down. Jerry Jones‘ message in team meeting: I could be anywhere, but there’s nowhere I’d rather be than building this team. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 30, 2019

Garrett is slated to meet with Jerry Jones today, presumably to discuss his future – if any – with the team. His meeting with Cowboys players did feel like a goodbye, though.

Jerry Jones spoke to players first today then HC Jason Garrett. Garrett told players things like “I’m proud of you guys” “I appreciate everything you guys have done for me”. I was told “it felt like goodbye without saying goodbye” still no word on his current meeting w Joneses — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

But it’s been speculated for months that Garrett would only be brought back in 2020 if he led the team to a Super Bowl, or at the very least a deep playoff run.

Dallas have a lot of tough decisions to make heading into 2020. What to do with Garrett, quarterback Dak Prescott, and wide receiver Amari Cooper are at the top of the list.

It’s going to be an important offseason for America’s Team. Will Jason Garrett be a part of it?