What Jerry Jones Told Kyle Pitts About The Cowboys

Jerry Jones meeting a fan.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with fans prior to the start of the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It’s no secret Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves former Florida star TE Kyle Pitts. He’s even already fantasizing about the idea of watching Pitts catch passes from Dak Prescott.

A report surfaced earlier this month saying Jones is apparently “infatuated” with the elite prospect. The only problem is the Cowboys don’t select until pick No. 10.

Some believe Pitts could wind up being the first non-quarterback prospect off the board. That spells trouble for Jones and the Cowboys, who will probably have to make a drastic trade-up to acquire the former Florida star. Perhaps that’s the plan.

Jones had a virtual meeting with Pitts this week. During the interview, Jones couldn’t help but envision Pitts catching passes from Prescott.

“I’m excited to have you come into this league, and man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of these guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball. So we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk.

Check out Pitts’ entire interview below.

Kyle Pitts is a game-changer and has the potential to immediately elevate the Cowboys offense. Unfortunately for Dallas, it’s a longshot Pitts is around at pick No. 10.

There’s a decent chance Pitts is gone by pick No. 4, depending on what the Atlanta Falcons do with the pick. If he starts to slide a bit, expect plenty of teams to try and trade up.


