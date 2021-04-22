It’s no secret Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves former Florida star TE Kyle Pitts. He’s even already fantasizing about the idea of watching Pitts catch passes from Dak Prescott.

A report surfaced earlier this month saying Jones is apparently “infatuated” with the elite prospect. The only problem is the Cowboys don’t select until pick No. 10.

Some believe Pitts could wind up being the first non-quarterback prospect off the board. That spells trouble for Jones and the Cowboys, who will probably have to make a drastic trade-up to acquire the former Florida star. Perhaps that’s the plan.

Jones had a virtual meeting with Pitts this week. During the interview, Jones couldn’t help but envision Pitts catching passes from Prescott.

“I’m excited to have you come into this league, and man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of these guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball. So we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk.

Check out Pitts’ entire interview below.

.@gatorsfb's Kyle Pitts met with the #DallasCowboys in a virtual meeting, discussing his unique skill set, how he’ll fit into an offense & which CB he faced last year was his toughest matchup. pic.twitter.com/OPCsMTlMV7 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 21, 2021

Kyle Pitts is a game-changer and has the potential to immediately elevate the Cowboys offense. Unfortunately for Dallas, it’s a longshot Pitts is around at pick No. 10.

There’s a decent chance Pitts is gone by pick No. 4, depending on what the Atlanta Falcons do with the pick. If he starts to slide a bit, expect plenty of teams to try and trade up.