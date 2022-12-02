Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: NFL on FOX personality Troy Aikman watches warm ups prior to a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants.

On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham.

Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.

"If I was betting, I’d bet virtually everything I have on [Beckham signing with Dallas]," Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket. "I’ve never known Jerry to lose a player he’s wanted. I think it’ll definitely happen. …On paper, it makes them a lot better. I think it would be a great move."

If the Cowboys sign Beckham this month, it may not be a one-year deal.

CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reported that Beckham wants to find a long-term home.

"One of the things that Odell Beckham Jr. is really looking for is to find a home," Anderson said. "He wants the next team to be his home. And obviously, he's also looking to get paid relative to what his value is."

By signing Beckham, the Cowboys would bolster their receiving corps for the rest of the 2022 season and beyond.