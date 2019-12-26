Why Ezekiel Elliott Refused To Speak To Reporters Today

Heading into the 2019 regular season finale on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is unhappy with reporters covering the team.

Elliott skipped a conference call with reporters on Monday and refused to speak to the media following practice today. When he did say something, it was an explanation for his sudden boycott.

Apparently, Zeke feels he’s had his words misused lately by media. It’s unclear what exactly set him off, but he’s definitely not happy.

“Y’all be trying to get me,” Elliott said, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “Y’all gonna phrase it for the response y’all want.”

#Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott turned down a request to talk to reporters today after feeling like his words have been twisted against him recently. He also failed to pick up for a conference call with the media Monday. His rationing below: pic.twitter.com/C4K1runkH4 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 26, 2019

Just add this to the list of things hanging over the Cowboys as they prepare to play the Washington Redskins this weekend.

After starting 3-0, Dallas has dropped eight of 12 games. At 7-8, the Cowboys need to beat Washington and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants in order to win the NFC East.

If Philly wins, no matter what Dallas does, the Eagles are the division champions.

Both NFC East games will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.