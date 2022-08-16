Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away.

"We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."

Janet and Calvin were both heavily involved in communities together. They're the parents of former NBA star Grant Hill.

The Dallas community has always been fond of the Hilly family, especially since Calvin was an All-Pro player for the Cowboys from 1969-1974.

A cause of death for Janet Hill hasn't been revealed.

The Cowboys could honor Hill at some point during the preseason or regular season.

Our thoughts are with the Hill family at this time.