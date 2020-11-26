Injury Update For Dallas Cowboys Star Zack Martin

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line has suffered a couple of major blows early in Thursday afternoon’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Dallas, which is already dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line, has suffered two huge blows on Thursday afternoon. The Cowboys have lost both of their starting offensive tackles to injury against Washington.

Cowboys All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin, who’s been moved to right tackle, has left the game with a possible knee injury. Martin had to be helped off the field on Thursday afternoon.

Martin appeared to be in major pain. The All-Pro offensive lineman appears to be getting evaluated for a left knee injury, per NFL Network insider Jane Slater.

Locker room now for evaluation of what looked like left knee https://t.co/OoVsxn7BqS — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 26, 2020

Martin, arguably the best player on the Cowboys’ team, would be a massive loss. Dallas is coming off a big road win at Minnesota and is playing for first place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys had already lost their starting left tackle, Cam Erving, to a knee injury. Erving limped off the field a couple of plays before Martin’s injury. He’s officially questionable to return.

#Cowboys LT Cam Erving knee injury return questionable per press box announcement — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 26, 2020

Dallas’ offensive line had already lost All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith to a season-ending knee injury. Losing Erving and Martin just feels unfair.

The Cowboys lead the Football Team, 3-0, midway through the first quarter.

The game is airing on FOX.

UPDATE: The Cowboys have officially ruled Martin out for the game with a calf injury.

The #Cowboys have already ruled out RT Zack Martin with a calf injury. Never a good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2020