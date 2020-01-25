Ezekiel Elliott Comments On Dak Prescott’s Contract Situation

Several notable players will be unrestricted free agents in two months from now, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. However, there doesn’t seem to be any indication that he’ll leave the team that drafted him back in 2016.

Dallas had a disappointing season in 2019, but Prescott had the best season of his young career. He finished the year with 4,902 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Prescott would have plenty of suitors if he hit the open market. As of right now though, the Cowboys expect him to be on the team for the foreseeable future.

Ezekiel Elliott joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to discuss several topics regarding the Cowboys. The All-Pro running back also gave his thoughts on Prescott’s contract situation.

“Dak’s our leader. He’s the heart and soul of our team,” Elliott said. “He’s going to get his money.”

That’s a strong endorsement from Elliott, who received a six-year deal worth $90 million from Dallas last summer.

"@Dak's our leader. He's the heart and soul of this whole team … He's gonna get his money." 💰@EzekielElliott with some high praise for his QB in a #GMFB Weekend interview with @SlaterNFL & @OmarDRuiz#DallasCowboys — GMFB (@gmfb) January 25, 2020

Jerry Jones has said multiple times that Prescott is the quarterback of the future for the Cowboys. And yet, the front office has waited over a year to strike a deal with the former fourth-round pick.

Prescott will likely command a lucrative contract when free agency begins in March.