1 NFL Quarterback Is Having A Disastrous Performance Today

As bad as the New York Giants’ passing attack has been with Daniel Jones for most of the season, their backup quarterback is proof that they can still do worse.

Mike Glennon is getting the starting nod for the third straight week today as Jones nurses an injury. It’s not going well, at all.

Glennon has been benched in the fourth quarter of today’s impending loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He leaves the game with about as bad of a stat line as a player can have through three-plus quarters.

Glennon went 13 of 24 for 99 yards and three interceptions. His third interception of the day was his final play of the game though. Third-stringer Jake Fromm was brought on to replace him late in the fourth quarter.

There was a time when Mike Glennon seemed like he might be the quarterback of the future for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a rookie in 2013 he completed 59.4-percent of his passes for 2,608 yards and 19 touchdowns with just nine picks.

But Glennon never improved after his strong rookie season. After going 4-9 with the Bucs in 2013, he’s gone just 2-14 over the last eight years, bouncing between a half dozen teams in the process. That record will fall to 2-15 after today’s loss.

Mike Glennon clearly doesn’t have much of a future with the Giants. But at 32 years old, it’s worth wondering how much of a future he has in the NFL at all.

