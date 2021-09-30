2 Key Giants Players Not At Practice On Thursday

Things could get worse for the New York Giants before they get better. As of now, the G-Men are expected to face the New Orleans Saints without two of their best wide receivers.

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton left last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with hamstring injuries. They were unable to participate in Wednesday’s practice, which was pretty much just a walkthrough.

The Giants’ coaching staff hasn’t commented on whether they’ll have Shepard or Slayton this weekend. However, the latest update on their status is quite telling.

For the second day in a row, Shepard and Slayton were absent from practice. At this point, they’ll need to make a miraculous recovery to be in time for kickoff on Sunday.

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton absent from Giants practice due to hamstring injuries. Looks like WRs in New Orleans will be: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson, C.J. Board and John Ross, who looks like he's ready to go. Could also see Pettis in PS call-up. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 30, 2021

With Shepard and Slayton currently injured, the Giants’ receiving corps will consist of Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson, C.J. Board and John Ross.

Giants head coach Joe Judge recently said that he’s focused on getting Kadarius Toney more involved on offense, and that was before Shepard and Slayton missed back-to-back practices.

“He comes off the ball with a different level of speed than a lot of guys, so in terms of trying to get him the ball, that’s definitely a focus for us going forward. I’m not going to say we’re going to manufacture 50-60 snaps artificially with him, but in terms of how the Saints are playing going forward and if the opportunity presents itself, we’ll definitely try to get him the ball.”

The Giants will need a breakout game from Toney if they want to keep up with the Saints, especially if Shepard and Slayton are ruled out.