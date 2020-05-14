2 NFL Players Reportedly Accused Of Armed Robbery

Two NFL players have reportedly been accused of armed robbery, according to a report TMZ issued on Thursday night.

The Miramar Police Department confirmed the report, naming New York Giants corner Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar in an arrest warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar were allegedly hanging at a cookout. An argument broke out and Baker allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic firearm.

Dunbar, also named in the report, allegedly assisted in taking watches and other valuables at the direction of Baker. The Giants defensive back allegedly directed another person to shoot someone who had just walked into the party.

The arrest warrant has conflicting reports as to whether or not Dunbar was armed during the alleged altercation.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

The two allegedly stole money and jewelry from other people at the party. Police charged Baker with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Giants issued a statement regarding the charges against Baker. “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with Deandre and we have no further comment at this time.”

Police charged Dunbar with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Seattle traded for Dunbar before the 2020 NFL draft. The Seahawks shipped a fifth-round pick to the Washington Redskins for Dunbar on March 24.

The Seahawks have not issued a statement on the alleged incident.