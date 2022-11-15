2 Teams Leading For Odell Beckham, Per His High School Coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants in action against Brandon Carr #39 of the Dallas Cowboys on December 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 10-7. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. has no shortage of suitors, but eventually the free agent wide receiver is going to have a decision to make.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Beckham is still considering five teams: the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers. In the eyes of Nelson Stewart, his old high school coach at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, two of those franchises are standing out in particular.

“If I’m a betting man right now,” Stewart told the New York Post's Ian O'Connor, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York."

Beckham was drafted by the New York Giants in 2014 and became a star with the team over five seasons. However, his tenure with Big Blue came to a sour end when he was traded in March 2019.

At the time, it looked like there was no chance Beckham would ever find his way back to the Giants. But Dave Gettleman, the general manager who traded him away, is no longer around, and New York is finally winning again after years of futility.

The Giants already brought back Landon Collins, OBJ's former teammate, this season. Could Odell be next?