4-Time Pro Bowler Kicker Named An Option For The Giants

The New York Giants are going to be in the market for a kicker, as the franchise is reportedly set to release 2018 Pro Bowler Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas, who spent the last three seasons with Big Blue, was arrested back in June and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license. With him now on the way out, the Giants could turn to a familiar face for new head coach Joe Judge.

Judge came to New York from the New England Patriots, where as the special teams coach, he worked extensively with Stephen Gostkowski. The all-time leading scorer for the franchise and a four-time Pro Bowler, the 36-year-old Gostkowski was released this offseason after 14 years with the Patriots.

An injury limited Gostkowski to only four games last season, but was still effective in 2018. As long as he’s healthy, he’d seemingly be a logical fit for the Giants.

The Giants signing Stephen Gostkowski to fill their kicker void would make a ton of sense. He spent 8 years playing for Joe Judge, has a huge leg, can handle the elements and is one of the most accurate kickers in league history. Getting healthy too. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 26, 2020

As Bergen Record Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton points out, with August looking very different this year and no preseason games, there’s no rush for New York to sign Gostkowski or anyone else. They can afford to take some time.

As for Rosas, he posted a farewell message to the Giants’ organization and fans on Instagram this morning.

New York is also facing a possible disciplinary decision on second-year cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is facing criminal charges from a high-profile offseason arrest.

There’s a chance Baker winds up on the commissioner’s exempt list, but for now, he remains a member of the Giants.