7 Giants Players Have Been Ruled Out For Thanksgiving

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Giants will be missing a plethora of key players for this Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

It was announced on Wednesday that right tackle Evan Neal, center Jon Feliciano and left guard Shane Lemieux won't make the trip to Dallas. They're all starters for the G-Men.

Neal has been out since Week 7 due to a knee injury. Feliciano and Lemieux both went down with injuries during last Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Backup offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu has also been ruled out for the team's Thanksgiving game. He's dealing with a neck injury.

The injuries don't stop there for the Giants. Tight end Daniel Bellinger and cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson and Fabian Moreau have also been ruled out.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive back Dane Belton, wide receiver Richie James, offensive lineman Tyre Phillips and defensive back Jason Pinnock are questionable for this week.

Oddsmakers have the Giants listed as double-digit underdogs.

The Cowboys and Giants will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.