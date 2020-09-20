Adrian Peterson Sends Message To Saquon Barkley After Injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a likely torn right ACL in today’s 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. If the preliminary diagnosis is confirmed, the third-year pro’s season is over.

Adrian Peterson knows what Barkley is going through right now. Late in the 2011 season, Peterson suffered a torn ACL that not only ended his campaign early but also threatened his status for 2012.

All the then-Minnesota Vikings star did the following year was rush for a 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading Minnesota to a playoff berth in the process. Eight years later, the 14-year-vet is still going strong at age 35.

Peterson is expecting big things from Saquon Barkley after he recovers from the devastating injury he suffered today. He offered some encouraging words for the 23-year-old standout.

“Saquon [is] a born winner!” Peterson wrote. “The comeback is going to be scary.”

Unfortunately for Barkley, this injury happened at an especially bad time. He’s eligible to begin negotiating a contract extension this offseason, but having to come back from a serious knee problem will complicate matters.

Considering how fantastic an athlete Barkley is, it wouldn’t surprise us if he bounces back strong as Peterson projects he will. Both of those guys are not your average human beings.