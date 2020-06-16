Star NFL Kicker Was Reportedly Arrested On Monday

Aldrick Rosas has been one of the better kickers in the NFL over the last three seasons, putting in a near-perfect season in 2018. On Monday, the New York Giants standout was arrested after a troubling incident.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, the star kicker allegedly t-boned another car. He is said to have fled the scene before police could arrive. It is suspected that he was under the influence during the incident.

“Law enforcement officials say witnesses saw the 25-year-old — who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 — going around 100 MPH and driving erratically at around 8:25 a.m. in Chico, Calif., when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light,” the TMZ report reads.

Rosas’ SUV reportedly broke down after the accident. The kicker emerged from the vehicle and ran away according to witnesses. Officers eventually found him walking, bloodied by the accident.

“Cops say after Rosas admitted to being the registered owner of the SUV,” the TMZ reports read. “They took him to a nearby medical center for evaluation before eventually booking him at the Butte County Jail.”

He has been charged with a hit-and-run, as well as driving with a suspended license. An investigation is ongoing.

Aldrick Rosas, a California native and Southern Oregon grad, has started every game for the Giants over the last three seasons. He was a Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro in 2018, making 32-of-33 field goals and 31-of-32 extra points.

