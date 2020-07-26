Pro Bowl NFL Kicker Will Reportedly Be Released Soon

One of the best kickers in the NFL is reportedly about to hit the open market.

Aldrick Rosas, a Pro Bowl kicker for the New York Giants, will reportedly be released soon, according to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

The 2018 second-team All-Pro kicker was arrested on three charges back in June. Rosas was arrested and jailed for misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license, according to multiple reports.

New York will now reportedly cut ties with the 25-year-old kicker. He was recently charged with three misdemeanors.

The #Giants will release K Aldrick Rosas soon, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Rosas was recently charged with three misdemeanors for an alleged hit-and-run accident in June. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2020

ESPN.com had some details on the alleged incident:

Rosas was driving a black Chevrolet SUV at around 8:25 a.m. local time Tuesday (June 16) morning when a T-bone collision occurred. Witnesses saw Rosas driving erratically over the double yellow lines and at a speed estimated to be 100 mph when he ran a red light and hit a Ford pickup truck. Rosas, 25, attempted to drive away from the scene of the crash before his vehicle became disabled. He exited and fled the scene on foot without shoes, according to the police report.

Rosas played collegiately at Southern Oregon. He went undrafted and spent the 2016 season with the Tennessee Titans.

The Giants picked up Rosas in 2017. He’s made 62 of 75 kicks, including a career long of 57 yards.

New York is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Sept. 14 against Pittsburgh.