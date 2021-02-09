New York Giants Quarterback Announces His Retirement

On Tuesday, New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney had some fairly important news to share. He announced that he’s officially retiring from the NFL.

Tanney began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie out of Monmouth. He then had brief stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.

The Giants signed Tanney in 2018 to be the primary backup to Eli Manning, a solid role for the veteran signal-caller at the time. Once that season ran its course, he signed a two-year extension with the franchise.

Since the G-Men already had Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy on their roster this past season, Tanney spent most of his time on the practice squad.

Tanney did sign reserve/future contract with New York in 2021, but he has now decided to hang up his cleats instead.

QB Alex Tanney retires after 9 NFL seasons 📰: https://t.co/QYd8Bz9ScY pic.twitter.com/t3Bss6X83C — New York Giants (@Giants) February 9, 2021

Though he didn’t put up jaw-dropping statistics during his professional career, Tanney has to be pleased with the overall result. Going from an undrafted rookie to a nine-year veteran is quite the accomplishment.

As for what’s next in Tanney’s career, ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan believes the Monmouth product could get into coaching. It’s something that Tanney reportedly talked about in the past.