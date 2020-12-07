Alfred Morris Made Notable NFL History On Sunday

Alfred Morris has spent the majority of his NFL career playing in the NFC East. Doing so led to the veteran back making new NFL history on Sunday.

Morris began his career with Washington, spending his first four years with the organization. He then signed with the Dallas Cowboys where he spent two years. Fast forward to 2020, Morris is now a member of the New York Giants.

A number of injuries and poor running back depth on the Giants opened the door for Morris to get some playing time this season. He’s taken advantage of the opportunity, running the ball 37 times for 176 yards. He scored his first touchdown as a Giant in the Giants’ upset win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Morris’ latest score led to him making new NFL history. The veteran back is the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team, per NFL analyst Gil Brandt.

Alfred Morris yesterday became the first player in NFL history to score at least 1 career touchdown with Washington, Dallas and the Giants. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 7, 2020

This is impressive. Alfred Morris is one of the more underrated backs over the past decade. He’s still producing for a Giants team on the rise.

New York is the NFL’s breakout team of the 2020 season. The Giants moved to 5-7 with their win over Seattle on Sunday. They’re now atop the NFC East with a comfortable lead.

The Giants can’t ease up now, though. They still have to play Arizona, Cleveland, Baltimore and then Dallas to finish out the regular season.

For now, the Giants are on track to win the NFC East.