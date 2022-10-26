Analyst's Old Comment About Daniel Jones Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Back in May, Adam Schein of CBS Sports predicted that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones would get benched for Tyrod Taylor this season.

"Tyrod Taylor will end up playing more at quarterback than Daniel Jones, because Daniel Jones is terrible at football," Schein said. "The numbers back it up, the interceptions and fumbles back it up. Brian Daboll can not deal with turnovers."

Let's just say this take from Schein didn't age very well.

Jones is having a very efficient season in New York, completing 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,223 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has done a lot of damage on the ground as well, rushing for 343 yards and three scores.

Giants fans are wasting no time this Wednesday letting Schein hear how bad this take was.

"Wonder how this guy is doing," one fan said.

"Ice cold take," another fan replied.

There's still a lot of football left to be played this season, there's no doubt about it. However, the Giants won't be making a quarterback change anytime soon.