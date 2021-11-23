Look: Giants OL Andrew Thomas Catches Ridiculous TD Pass vs. Bucs

It’s not every day that NFL fans are treated to an offensive lineman scoring a touchdown, but during Monday night’s game between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, left tackle Andrew Thomas was more than happy to oblige.

On second-and-goal after an uncharacteristic Tom Brady interception, the Giants dialed up a bit of trickery to get into the end zone. Lining up in a jumbo set, Daniel Jones dropped back to pass and lofted a pass in the direction of his second-year left tackle.

Jones skied up to make the overhead catch for his first career touchdown. At the time, the score tied the Giants up with the Buccaneers, 10-10.

Even better than the catch was Thomas’ touchdown celebration. He linked up with his fellow Giants offensive linemen to pull off a perfectly coordinated dance to cap off an incredible moment.

Here’s a look at the latest big man touchdown this season:

Thomas’ touchdown was even more remarkable considering the Giants just activated him off of injured reserve before Monday’s meeting with the Bucs. The 2020 No. 4 overall pick had missed New York’s last four games with an ankle injury.

The combination of Thomas’ remarkable coordination and the top-tier celebration made the league’s latest big man touchdown a fan favorite of both fans and media members.

yo that was not an easy catch by Andrew Thomas!!!! — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 23, 2021

What a perfect thiccccc six — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021

https://twitter.com/carlymersky/status/1462965029033201669?s=20

Big man TD! Actually a good catch by Andrew Thomas. Now has a TD and two-point conversion catch in his career. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 23, 2021

With his touchdown on Monday night, Thomas adds to his strong resume as a pass-catcher. He’s already hauled in a two-point conversion in his young career, making him a legitimate goal-line piece for the Giants to utilize.

Thomas’ snag was the sole touchdown that the Giants would score in the first half against the Buccaneers. New York’s offense struggled to get rolling against Tampa Bay’s stout defense, leading to an early deficit.