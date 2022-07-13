Anonymous Coach Roasts Saquon Barkley: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ESPN recently unveiled its top 10 rankings for running backs heading into the 2022 season. Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants didn't crack the list.

The position rankings for ESPN are conducted by 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

One veteran NFL offensive coach revealed why they're not very fond of Barkley. They don't think he knows how to actually play the position.

“I’m down on him — he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough,” the anonymous coach said. “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”

NFL fans are frustrated by these comments in large part because there's no name attached to them.

Barkley has struggled since 2019 for various reasons. Not only has he dealt with several injuries, he has really lacked consistency when it comes to finding the soft spot in the defense.

With one year remaining on Barkley's rookie deal, he could really use a bounce-back season.