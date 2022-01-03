Anonymous NFL Coach Crushes Joe Judge’s Performance

To say it’s been a tough season for the New York Giants would be an understatement.

They’re 4-12 and look to be no closer to competing compared to where they were at the end of last season.

It got even worse on Sunday when New York looked completely lifeless against a bad Chicago team. The Bears won 29-3 and held the Giants to just 24 yards passing.

After the game, head coach Joe Judge came out with a fiery speech about how the Giants can turn this around, but the fans don’t seem to be buying that one bit.

Even opposing coaches don’t seem to be impressed after Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to one after this video went out.

“To me, it is actually kind of sad,” a veteran coach told Sando. “He wants to be a tough guy, yell at the officials, be a mini-Bill Belichick, and then he starts to crumble under the weight of the New York media. His diatribe sends a message to his team and everyone else that he is starting to feel the pressure.”

New York is set to have its fifth consecutive losing season across three different coaching staffs.

As of right now, Judge is set to return next year albeit likely on a short leash.