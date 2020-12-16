Baker Mayfield Jokes About Giants QB Daniel Jones

Baker Mayfield had a brutally honest quote on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones last season. Mayfield’s initial comment on Jones went viral, though he’s later clarified what he meant.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield told GQ in 2019. “Blows my mind.”

Mayfield later attempted to clarify what he said.

“This is not what I said … just so we’re clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted No. 1. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QBs. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click-bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel,” Mayfield said.

Jones has gone on to show some good things through his first 1.5 seasons. This weekend, the Giants and the Browns are set to meet on Sunday Night Football.

While Jones’ status for that game is up in the air, Mayfield spoke about his QB opponent on Wednesday.

“He’s doing a great job, giving his guys chances, putting them in position to win. … when he wants to tuck it and run, he can move. Now, I don’t know about the finishing part, when he tripped up at the 5-yard line. But he can move,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield, of course, is referencing Jones’ unfortunate stumble on a long quarterback run earlier in the season.

The Browns and the Giants are scheduled to play on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.