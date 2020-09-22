Barry Sanders Reacts To Injury To Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Injuries were the story of Week 2, as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a season-ending injury against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced on Monday that Barkley tore his ACL, partially tore his meniscus and strained the MCL in his right knee. It’s a devastating blow for the young superstar from Penn State.

Positive messages have been pouring in for Barkley, who is one of the most humble stars in the NFL. Even NFL legend Barry Sanders had something to say for the former No. 2 overall pick.

“Thinking of Saquon today and sending him and his family my prayers,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Thinking of @saquon today and sending him and his family my prayers. — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) September 21, 2020

Obviously this is a tough time for Barkley, but it’s still really cool to see Sanders extend his well wishes to him. Most players think Sanders is the best running back of all-time.

Judging off his recent social media activity, Barkley won’t let this injury define his career. He posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Gonna be a hell of a story.”

Several years ago, we saw Adrian Peterson bounce back from a similar injury and win the MVP in his return to the gridiron. We’re not saying that Barkley will have the same fate, but it’d be foolish to count him out.