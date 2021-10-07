Bart Scott Has A Lofty Comparison For Daniel Jones

Over the weekend, the New York Giants found their first win of the season by taking down the New Orleans Saints in overtime.

Quarterback Daniel Jones helped lead the game to a 27-21 win over the Saints with over 400 passing yards and two touchdowns. So far during the 2021 season, the former No. 6 overall pick has clearly elevated his game.

One ESPN analyst thinks Jones compares well to one of the game’s best quarterbacks right now. ESPN analyst Bart Scott sees Josh Allen when he watches Daniel Jones.

“When I see Danny Dimes I see Josh Allen,” Bart Scott said. “Y’all don’t see it because they don’t pay y’all to see it. I can read the future.”

.@BartScott57 is still all-in on Daniel Jones 👀 "When I see Danny Dimes I see Josh Allen. Y'all don't see it because they don't pay y'all to see it. I can read the future." pic.twitter.com/F7UAEgGD9S — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 7, 2021

It’s an interesting comparison considering Allen struggled during the first two years of his career. Like Jones, Allen was inaccurate and struggled with turnovers – something Jones is known for.

However, during the 2020 season, Allen took a massive leap forward, completing nearly 70-percent of his passes. He immediately turned into an MVP candidate, something Giants fans are hoping can happen to Jones.

In his first two NFL season, Jones never had a completion percentage higher than 62.5-percent. Through four games this year, he’s sitting at 66.7-percent with a four-to-one touchdown to interception ratio.

If Jones can keep that going, the Giants will only continue to improve on their 1-3 record.