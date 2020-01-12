2 NFL Teams Reportedly Pursuing Former Giants Coach Pat Shurmur

Two weeks ago, Pat Shurmur was fired as the head coach of the New York Giants after two seasons. In four full seasons as an NFL head coach in New York and Cleveland, Shurmur is 18-46.

However, despite his lack of success running the show, Shurmur has a strong reputation as an assistant coach. He’s had productive offensive coordinator stints in Philadelphia and Minnesota, and has also been a quarterbacks coach in the past.

According to reports, at least two NFL teams have interest in hiring Shurmur for their offensive staff. The Minnesota Vikings could bring him back as offensive coordinator, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Shurmur held that position in Minnesota when the Vikings went 13-3 in 2017. The Vikings lost offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski earlier today when he took the head coaching job in Cleveland.

Pat Shurmur is expected to be a serious candidate for the Vikings' offensive coordinator position, per @RVacchianoSNY https://t.co/gg3AJ29BIs pic.twitter.com/YR5xgCVp3I — SNY (@SNYtv) January 12, 2020

Additionally, CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora reports that the Chicago Bears are interested in Shurmur. Considering the franchise has reached a critical juncture with quarterback Mitch Trubisky, Shurmur could be a worthy hire.

Currently, the Bears don’t have an offensive coordinator.

Bears are trying to land Pat Shurmur to join their staff. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 12, 2020

It will be interesting to see if we get an NFC North bidding war for Shurmur’s services, or if another team shows interest in the former Giants coach.