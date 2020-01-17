As teams around the NFL fix their coaching staffs for next season, it appears former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is looking to make a comeback.

McAdoo spent roughly a decade in the NFL as an offensive assistant before finally landing a head coaching gig. His first year with the Giants was quite successful, as he led the team to an 11-5 record and playoff appearance.

The second year as the head coach didn’t go nearly as well for McAdoo. New York fired him with four games remaining in the season. Overall, he finished his tenure with an overall 13-15 record.

After taking the past two seasons off, McAdoo seems ready for another crack at the NFL.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars interviewed McAdoo for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Jacksonville fired John DeFilippo after one season as the team’s offensive coordinator. He quickly found another job in the league as he’ll be the quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears.

The #Jaguars have interviewed former #Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources say. In his last two years as OC with NYG, he had Top 10 offenses — ranked 6th in scoring in 2015. He also led the Giants to the playoffs in 2016. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2020

It can be argued that McAdoo wouldn’t be a flashy hire for the Jaguars, but he does have prior experience as an offensive coordinator.

Doug Marrone is conducting the coaching search in Jacksonville, so it’ll be interesting to see which candidate he chooses.