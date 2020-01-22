Breaking: Eli Manning Reportedly Decides On NFL Future

Earlier: After 16 seasons in the NFL, all with the New York Giants, Eli Manning is reportedly set to announce his retirement.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jordan Raanan reported moments ago that Manning will hold a news conference on Friday to reveal he is stepping away from the game. Manning was set to become a free agent.

In his final season with the Giants, Manning started the first two games before being replaced by rookie Daniel Jones. He started a pair of games in Jones’ place late in the year after the first-year pro suffered an ankle injury.

Manning won his final start for Big Blue, a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on December 15.

Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 22, 2020

Manning, who turned 39 earlier this month, closes out his career as a Giants’ franchise legend. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP and the best quarterback in franchise history.

Manning also showed impressive durability, making 210 consecutive starts from Nov. 21, 2004 through Nov. 23, 2017. After being benched for one game, Manning returned to start the final four games that year and all 16 games during the 2018 season.

Manning’s resume isn’t without its blemishes. He finishes his career with a 117-117 record as a starting quarterback and 244 career interceptions. Manning also missed the playoffs in eight of his 14 seasons as a full-time starter.

However, he ranks in the top-10 all-time in passing yards (57,023) and touchdowns (366). Couple that with his ability to stay on the field and his two memorable Super Bowl runs and it’s likely that we’ll see Eli getting into Canton later this decade.

Update: Manning’s retirement is official, per the Giants.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

Tip of the cap to Eli.